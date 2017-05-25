Browns Flat man unleashes wooden Tree Ent in German forest
Joel Palmer, who also carves professionally under the name Swamp Bear, helped Team Stihl Canada take first place in the team carving competition, beating teams from Denmark, the United States and Russia, at the lengthy-titled Kettensagenschnitzertreffen. Palmer, along with his teammates Liam Tromans of British Columbia and Robbin Wenzoski of Ontario, was more interested in the art than winning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 24
|Walter Weird Cons...
|12
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC