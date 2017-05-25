Browns Flat man unleashes wooden Tree...

Browns Flat man unleashes wooden Tree Ent in German forest

42 min ago Read more: CBC News

Joel Palmer, who also carves professionally under the name Swamp Bear, helped Team Stihl Canada take first place in the team carving competition, beating teams from Denmark, the United States and Russia, at the lengthy-titled Kettensagenschnitzertreffen. Palmer, along with his teammates Liam Tromans of British Columbia and Robbin Wenzoski of Ontario, was more interested in the art than winning.

