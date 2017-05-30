Boxer's brain hemorrhage followed fair match, governing group says
David Whittom, on the left in this picture, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fight Saturday night in Fredericton. A Saturday night fight that sent cruiserweight boxer David Whittom with a brain hemorrhage to hospital was a fair match, and he was close to winning, says the New Brunswick Combat Sport Commission.
