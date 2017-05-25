Boxer suffers traumatic brain injury ...

Boxer suffers traumatic brain injury in championship fight in Fredericton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

David Whittom, on the right in this picture from a previous match, suffered a traumatic brain injury in Saturday night's cruiserweight championship fight in Fredericton. Cruiserweight boxer David Whittom is fighting for his life after a championship bout in Fredericton on the weekend led to a brain hemorrhage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) Sun stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 24 Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Egypt
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,365,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC