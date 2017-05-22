Body of missing Oromocto First Nation man found
Police say the body of a missing Oromocto First Nation man was found Sunday afternoon in the St. John River. Peter Floyd Sabattis, 59, was found by a local resident around 5 p.m. said Cpl.
