Bill Brooks: CUPS runneth over
Pictured with reason to smile at the CUPS Moonlight Lounge Gala 2017 held Apr 26 at the Hyatt Regency are CUPS board chair Michael Lang and executive director Carlene Donnelly. The hugely successful event raised more than $210,000 for CUPS.
