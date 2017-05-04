'Beat 'em to the punch': Fredericton hosts 1st MMA fight Saturday
"It's a part of history," said Andy Young, the five-time world kickboxing and karate champion, who's putting on the event. The fight will include kickboxing and mixed martial arts and will feature fighters from all around the world and Fredericton's very own Adam Burke MacDougall and Kyle Laskey, both MMA fighters.
