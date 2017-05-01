Award-winning artist creates ethereal new mural in Saint John

A massive new work by award-winning artist Deanna Musgrave is taking shape in one of Saint John's best-travelled public spaces. Musgrave, whose work is part of the collection of the the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, the New Brunswick Art Bank, and the City of Fredericton, has collaborated with the Hardman Group and North Wharf Cultural Association to transform the pedway connecting City Hall with Market Square.

