Almost 40 per cent of Canadians eat l...

Almost 40 per cent of Canadians eat lunch at their desks, new research shows

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Almost 40 per cent of Canadians are eating lunch at their desks - a number that reflects increasing workplace pressures as well as shifting attitudes toward meals, says the lead author of a new study gauging the country's eating habits. The survey, which was conducted by Nova Scotia's Dalhousie University, found that 39 per cent of respondents ate at their desks, compared with 37 per cent who ate lunch at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... 2 hr Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... Tue Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Apr 30 chugs are POS 8
News Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana... Apr 28 The Hand of FATE 1
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... Apr 21 after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC