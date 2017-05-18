Almost 40 per cent of Canadians eat lunch at their desks, new research shows

Almost 40 per cent of Canadians are eating lunch at their desks - a number that reflects increasing workplace pressures as well as shifting attitudes toward meals, says the lead author of a new study gauging the country's eating habits. The survey, which was conducted by Nova Scotia's Dalhousie University, found that 39 per cent of respondents ate at their desks, compared with 37 per cent who ate lunch at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.