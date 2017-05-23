ACC welcome New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and The Prince of Wales's International Sustainability Unit announced the $2 million "New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize," funded by U.S. Philanthropist Wendy Schmidt. Recognizing that plastics demand is expected to double in the next 20 years, this initiative aims to advance the design and recycling of plastics-particularly packaging-to keep material out of the ocean.
