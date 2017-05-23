ACC welcome New Plastics Economy Inno...

ACC welcome New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Recycling Today

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and The Prince of Wales's International Sustainability Unit announced the $2 million "New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize," funded by U.S. Philanthropist Wendy Schmidt. Recognizing that plastics demand is expected to double in the next 20 years, this initiative aims to advance the design and recycling of plastics-particularly packaging-to keep material out of the ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) 7 hr Jlgodin28 40
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... 10 hr Walter Weird Cons... 12
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC