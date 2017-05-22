84-year-old man missing in northeaste...

84-year-old man missing in northeastern New Brunswick

CBC News

Marcel Berthiaume is known to drive in the woods in the Mullin Stream and Fraser Burchill Road areas, said RCMP. Sunny Corner RCMP are seeking the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old man from northeastern New Brunswick.

