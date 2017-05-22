84-year-old man missing in northeastern New Brunswick
Marcel Berthiaume is known to drive in the woods in the Mullin Stream and Fraser Burchill Road areas, said RCMP. Sunny Corner RCMP are seeking the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old man from northeastern New Brunswick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
