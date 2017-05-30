4 Saint John playgrounds targeted for decommissioning or community management
The most recent inspection of the Courtenay Avenue playground revealed the equipment is well past its recommended life cycle and will require repair or replacement to meet national safety standards. The City of Saint John is looking to divest itself of four playgrounds this year as part of an effort to pare down the number playgrounds it maintains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|5 hr
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC