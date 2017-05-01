4 New Brunswick roads make CAA Atlantic's worst 10 list
Route 616 in Keswick Ridge took ninth place on CAA Atlantic's annual list of the 10 worst roads in the region and was deemed the fourth worst in New Brunswick. CAA Atlantic released its top 10 worst roads in Atlantic Canada, and four of the worst are found in the province.
