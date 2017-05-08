2 missing after vehicle drifts into river in Quebec floods

Hydro Quebec workers push a boat with equipment on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, Que., as significant rainfall continues to cause flooding, on Friday, May 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang MONTREAL - A man and a two-year-old child are missing in eastern Quebec after their vehicle drifted into a river because of heavy flooding on a road, police said Monday.

