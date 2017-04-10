Young boy dies in farming accident ne...

Young boy dies in farming accident near Waterloo, Ont.

14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Waterloo regional police say they were called to a family farm around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Woolwich, Ont., where investigators found the body of a small boy. Police spokeswoman Cherri Greeno says the boy was playing outside when he became involved with a piece of machinery and died because of his injuries.

