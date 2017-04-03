Why Canada is a haven for knock-off goods
Canadians pay an economic price when authentic goods like these Canada Goose parkas must compete with knockoffs. Donald Trump issued an executive order on Friday aimed at cracking down on counterfeit goods in the U.S. While the presidential order marks only the latest attempt to protect American-made goods and innovations, it's not Mexico or China taking the heat this time; it's Canada-and for good reason.
