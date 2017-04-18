Whooping cough outbreak hits New Brunswick: health official
The province's acting chief medical officer of health has confirmed there are currently 22 cases of whooping cough in New Brunswick - with the majority in the Fredericton area. Dr. Jennifer Russell said there are 12 cases in the capital region, with two of the cases confirmed to be at Devon Middle School.
