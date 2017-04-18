Wellington police investigate four cases of man performing indecent...
The man has appeared four times in the Prince of Wales Park to perform an indecent act in front of women. Photo/Google Maps Wellington Police are investigating four incidents where a man indecently exposed himself to women on the Prince of Wales Park walking track in Mount Cook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|17 hr
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC