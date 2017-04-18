Water levels peak near Jemseg, N.B.

Water levels peak near Jemseg, N.B.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

New Brunswick's emergency measures organization says though flooding potential over the St. John River is "mainly steady," there's still a possible concern for people in the Jemseg, N.B. area. Robert Duguay with the EMO told Global News that water levels in the community were going to go above flood stage for the rest of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... 9 hr Crawford 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
News The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri... Apr 5 who r local WWI vets 1
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC