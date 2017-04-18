Water levels peak near Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick's emergency measures organization says though flooding potential over the St. John River is "mainly steady," there's still a possible concern for people in the Jemseg, N.B. area. Robert Duguay with the EMO told Global News that water levels in the community were going to go above flood stage for the rest of the week.
