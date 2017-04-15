Vimy Ridge remembered in Fonthill

A sentry stands next to a torch of remembrance at the National War Memorial during a vigil to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa Ontario on Saturday The provincial government also hosted an outdoor commemorative ceremony at the legislative building to pay homage to the more than 97,000 Canadian troops who played a role in capturing Vimy Ridge in 1917. But it also had an upbeat air, as young and the old joined together to place lanterns next to tiny crosses that lined the perimeter of the memorial.

