Vimy Ridge remembered in Fonthill
A sentry stands next to a torch of remembrance at the National War Memorial during a vigil to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa Ontario on Saturday The provincial government also hosted an outdoor commemorative ceremony at the legislative building to pay homage to the more than 97,000 Canadian troops who played a role in capturing Vimy Ridge in 1917. But it also had an upbeat air, as young and the old joined together to place lanterns next to tiny crosses that lined the perimeter of the memorial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar '17
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC