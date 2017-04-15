Vimy Ridge remembered in Fonthill

Vimy Ridge remembered in Fonthill

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A sentry stands next to a torch of remembrance at the National War Memorial during a vigil to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa Ontario on Saturday The provincial government also hosted an outdoor commemorative ceremony at the legislative building to pay homage to the more than 97,000 Canadian troops who played a role in capturing Vimy Ridge in 1917. But it also had an upbeat air, as young and the old joined together to place lanterns next to tiny crosses that lined the perimeter of the memorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
News The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri... Apr 5 who r local WWI vets 1
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar '17 Native TeePee Award 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC