Trial continues for Fredericton cab driver accused of sexual assault
A Fredericton taxi driver accused of two counts of sexual assault will be in Burton court Friday, where his trial will continue. The trial of a Fredericton taxi driver accused of two counts of sexual assault will continue in Burton court today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|27 min
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Wed
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC