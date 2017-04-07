'The Walking Dead' exec says Glenn's return is 'possible'
He explained that it was " certainly possible " with Maggie's impending baby birth, but quickly added: "She might not be that close [to giving birth]". The seventh season of the AMC horror thriller was widely criticised for being lacklustre but show Gimple has promised an interesting season 8 and in order to do so, there will be a time jump and fans will get to see what happened to their favourite characters during the time gap featuring flashback scenes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|8 hr
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC