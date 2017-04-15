The Prince's Trust joins forces with Pride of Birmingham to present special award
Brummie Lisa Case will be honoured at The Pride of Birmingham, organised by the Birmingham Mail in partnership with TSB Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on stage with the winner of the Delta Airlines Rising Star Award Lisa Case with Gemma Arterton and guest She was sexually abused when she was 17, a traumatic experience that left her suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. And, as if things were tough then, her life took another hefty blow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcTamworth.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC