The County Federal Credit Union supports local efforts to raise funds ...
The County Federal Credit Union is proud to help with a donation to the Summer Gap Feeding Program. A donation was made to The United Way of Aroostook and its local partners, The Aroostook Medical Center, the City of Presque Isle and the Presque Isle Housing Authority to help provide 250 meals for the 20 days identified as funds are not available to provide breakfast and lunch to school children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC