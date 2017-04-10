The County Federal Credit Union suppo...

The County Federal Credit Union supports local efforts to raise funds ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The County Federal Credit Union is proud to help with a donation to the Summer Gap Feeding Program. A donation was made to The United Way of Aroostook and its local partners, The Aroostook Medical Center, the City of Presque Isle and the Presque Isle Housing Authority to help provide 250 meals for the 20 days identified as funds are not available to provide breakfast and lunch to school children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
News The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri... Apr 5 who r local WWI vets 1
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC