The County Federal Credit Union supports local efforts to raise funds ...

The County Federal Credit Union is proud to help with a donation to the Summer Gap Feeding Program. A donation was made to The United Way of Aroostook and its local partners, The Aroostook Medical Center, the City of Presque Isle and the Presque Isle Housing Authority to help provide 250 meals for the 20 days identified as funds are not available to provide breakfast and lunch to school children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.