'Surreal' serendipity takes Rothesay-born curler to world championship
Team Baumann of Germany consists, from left to right, of skip Alexander Baumann, Manuel Walter, Daniel Herberg, Ryan Sherrard and Sebastian Schweizer. It's been a long, strange trip for Rothesay-born Ryan Sherrard, a one-time Canadian junior men's curling champion now poised to play in the 2017 world men's curling championship that begins Saturday in Edmonton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC