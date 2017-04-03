Stephen Tynes charged with attempting to steal Truro cat
Stephen Gregory Tynes, 32, of King Street, Truro, was charged Wednesday after Truro Police Service responded to a report of someone trying to take a cat from an Exhibition Street property. Tynes is also charged with breach of probation stemming from weapons-related charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|7 hr
|Who went and lived
|4
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Thu
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC