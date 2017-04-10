St. John River expected to reach its peak over long weekend
Wayne Tallon, EMO director for the City of Fredericton, says officials will be monitoring the river this weekend, as water levels are expected to reach their peak. The St. John River in Fredericton is expected to rise over the weekend, reaching its peak while still remaining below flood level.
