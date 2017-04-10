Seychelles: Seychellois Mark Good Fri...

Seychelles: Seychellois Mark Good Friday With Way of the Cross Walks

Thousands of Seychellois Christians commemorated the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday by participating in Way of the Cross processions, walking along mostly uphill paths. People of all ages, and mainly Roman Catholics, took part in the religious tradition which is done every year on Good Friday in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

