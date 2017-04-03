Saint John senior faces sentencing fo...

Saint John senior faces sentencing for deliberately ramming pedestrian with SUV

A 69-year-old Saint John man is scheduled to face a sentencing hearing today for ramming his SUV into a pedestrian on the city's east side in February. Gene Williams previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Timothy Tyler, 23, with a weapon - the SUV, dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

