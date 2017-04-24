Saint John police seize almost $200K worth of drugs in bust
The Integrated Street Crime Unit with the Saint John Police Force seized close to $200,000 worth of controlled drugs and substances on Tuesday afternoon. The Saint John Police Force seized $188,000 worth of controlled drugs and substances, after executing several search warrants in the city's north-end on Tuesday afternoon.
