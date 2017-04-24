Ria Mae receives ECMA for pop recording of the year
Halifax artist Ria Mae has won her second ECMA of Music Week, taking home the award for pop recording of the year Friday night. Mae won for her album, "Ria Mae."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|9 hr
|chugs are still pos
|7
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Fri
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC