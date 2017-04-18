Revisiting Elsipogtog: The Fire Over ...

Revisiting Elsipogtog: The Fire Over Water

On October 17, 2013, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police raided a protest site set up by the Mi'kmaq people and their supporters trying to prevent a Texas-based corporation from fracking after the company had been given the right to explore for shale gas by the province of New Brunswick. Carried out by police with dogs and automatic weapons, the raid turned to chaos as residents of the Elsipogtog First Nation arrived to confront them.

