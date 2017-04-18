RCMP faces labour code trial for 'mistakes' in 2014 Moncton massacre
The Labour Code trial stems from the force's handling of the 2014 massacre in Moncton, N.B., and the wife of one victim says it will be extremely difficult for everyone involved - but necessary. "Had they had proper equipment, proper training and information, I believe that the outcome of that day would have been very different."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC