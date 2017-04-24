Quite the sites to see
Signal Hill and Cape Spear are two of eastern Newfoundland's most frequented Parks Canada properties, seeing close to a combined 1,000,000 visitors annually. Anyone checking out those national historic sites and a handful of others on this side of the island during the 2017 tourist season will likely notice significant upgrades.
