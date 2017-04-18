Quality Block Party starts this week in Saint John
Quality Block Party, organised, from left to right, by Cole Savoie, Peter Rowan, Abigail Smith, and Corey Bonnevie. Just a few more days until uptown Saint John is buzzing with not one, but two, super exciting music festivals: the ECMAs, naturally - but also their younger, scrappier cousin, the Quality Block Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Fri
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC