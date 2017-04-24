Program to study ways to help soldier...

Program to study ways to help soldiers transition back to civilian life

18 hrs ago

A Canada-wide research study is being launched with the aim to help members of the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans transition to civilian life. The study, based around a public-private program based in Fredericton called Shaping Purpose, will examine the experiences of 84 forces members and veterans.

