Program to study ways to help soldiers transition back to civilian life
A Canada-wide research study is being launched with the aim to help members of the Canadian Armed Forces and veterans transition to civilian life. The study, based around a public-private program based in Fredericton called Shaping Purpose, will examine the experiences of 84 forces members and veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|20 hr
|Forever
|3
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Fri
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC