Profane weather spoof creates storm o...

Profane weather spoof creates storm of trouble for Halifax's top bureaucrat

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Northern Life

The former Moncton, N.B., city manager took over the helm of Halifax's bureaucracy in September with a promise to cut red tape, boost efficiency and improve customer service. But the chief administrative officer is now apologizing after a harassment allegation stemming from a text message he sent to a female colleague before a massive snow storm paralyzed the city in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... 9 hr after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC