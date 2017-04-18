Prince Harry Shares Emotional Struggles After Diana's Death
In a rare interview published Monday in the British newspaper The Telegraph , Prince Harry says he spent years trying to forget what he felt when he learned of his mother's death in 1997. "I started to have a few conversations and actually all of a sudden, all of this grief that I have never processed started to come to the forefront and I was like, there is actually a lot of stuff here that I need to deal with", he said.
