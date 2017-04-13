Prince Charles offered new title of '...

Prince Charles offered new title of 'Prince of Transylvania'

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Prince Charles offered new title of 'Prince of Transylvania' After all, he's a descendant of Dracula, aka Vlad the Impaler, right? Wait, what? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pc6ccP Prince Charles has a fistful of royal titles, starting with Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, but until now, heir to Vlad the Impaler, better known as the inspiration for Dracula, has not been one of them. So merriment was felt all around Thursday when news emerged that Charles has been offered the title Prince of Transylvania by a mayor in Romania - a country close to Charles' heart.

