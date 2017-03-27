Prince Charles embraces Italy quake s...

Prince Charles embraces Italy quake survivors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Prince of Wales walked alone in silent contemplation through parts of the abandoned "red zone" where collapsed houses lie next to the ruins of a 13th century Civic Tower in the historic hilltop town in central Italy. Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, visits the Italian quake-hit town of Amatrice as part of his European tour aimed at strengthening relations with EU allies post-Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mar 13 Confidential 2
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... Mar 11 layoffs at Spicers 1
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC