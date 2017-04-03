Poverty tool will help at-risk patien...

Poverty tool will help at-risk patients access better health care

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Dr. - - Linda Dalpe says poverty plays a factor in a person's health and health practitioners need to help connect at-risk patients to the appropriate community services. A retired family doctor and wellness advocate in Caraquet says more health care practitioners in the province should use the poverty tool to help underprivileged patients whose health may be at risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Thu April showers 1
News The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri... Apr 5 who r local WWI vets 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 4 LRT The Original 3
News Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on... Mar 24 Cheeses 1
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mar 13 Confidential 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,138,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC