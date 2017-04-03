Poverty tool will help at-risk patients access better health care
Dr. - - Linda Dalpe says poverty plays a factor in a person's health and health practitioners need to help connect at-risk patients to the appropriate community services. A retired family doctor and wellness advocate in Caraquet says more health care practitioners in the province should use the poverty tool to help underprivileged patients whose health may be at risk.
