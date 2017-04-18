Police arrest Mira Road man who fled in stolen vehicle
A 28-year-old man from Mira Road will appear in Sydney Provincial Court today after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle. Eric Gordon Fraser is charged with possession of property, a stolen vehicle obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, resisting arrest and a breach of probation.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
