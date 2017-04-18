Police arrest Mira Road man who fled ...

Police arrest Mira Road man who fled in stolen vehicle

19 hrs ago

A 28-year-old man from Mira Road will appear in Sydney Provincial Court today after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle. Eric Gordon Fraser is charged with possession of property, a stolen vehicle obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, resisting arrest and a breach of probation.

