Pills seized on Esgenoopetitj First Nation contain fentanyl, RCMP say
An analysis conducted by Health Canada has confirmed pills seized by the RCMP on the EsgenoA petitj First Nation contained fentanyl. Pills seized from EsgenoA petitj First Nation, where five people have recently been hospitalized with drug overdoses, contain fentanyl, according to a Health Canada analysis.
