Pilgrimage to Vimy about paying respects
A Kelowna man leaves Wednesday for Vimy Ridge on a personal pilgrimage to see the battlefield where his father fought 100 years ago. "I think it's going to be quite an emotional experience, being there on Sunday for the 100th anniversary of the battle," Dobson, 73, said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|5 hr
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Tue
|LRT The Original
|3
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC