Pilgrimage to Vimy about paying respects

A Kelowna man leaves Wednesday for Vimy Ridge on a personal pilgrimage to see the battlefield where his father fought 100 years ago. "I think it's going to be quite an emotional experience, being there on Sunday for the 100th anniversary of the battle," Dobson, 73, said Tuesday.

