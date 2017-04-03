Perth-Andover still waiting for help with flood-damage plans
The Village of Perth-Andover has a plan to help with its flooding problems when the St. John River overflows. The hope is to have infrastructure changes and help for businesses in the flood zone in place by the spring of 2018.
