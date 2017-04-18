Pennfield man charged with attempted ...

Pennfield man charged with attempted murder of woman

Read more: CBC News

RCMP responded to a report of a possible assault at a home in Pennfield during the early morning hours of April 21. A man from Pennfield has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an assault at a home last week that sent a woman in her 50s to the hospital, say RCMP. The 65-year-old man appeared in Saint John provincial court on Monday to face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, Sgt.

