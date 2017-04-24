Our tax filing system is a byzantine hellscape: Here's why it doesn't need to be that way
As tax day approaches, we have some grave and bone-chilling news for you Canada: Almost nobody else in the developed world has this much trouble filing their taxes. Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, Sweden and as many as 30 others live under "no return" income tax systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC