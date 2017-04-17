Organized rhyme: How Halifax's poet laureate became 'a change-maker'
A poet didn't make history in Halifax last week, but she might have been the catalyst for changing how the city commemorates its history. Rebecca Thomas, Halifax's 31-year-old aboriginal poet laureate, went before Halifax council with a poem chiding councillors for shutting down debate last year over how the city commemorates its controversial founder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar '17
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC