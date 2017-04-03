Organigram plans expansion after work...

Organigram plans expansion after working to regain customers' trust

Organigram CEO Chris Engels says expansion plans will go ahead at the marijuana-production plant in Moncton. The chief executive officer of Organigram Inc. says after working to regain the trust and confidence of physicians, clients and investors, the planned expansion of its marijuana-production plant in Moncton will go ahead this year.

