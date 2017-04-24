Newfoundland musician Sherman Downey 'tours' his house on Facebook Live
When Sherman Downey had two guitars stolen from his car following a performance in Fredericton, N.B. earlier this month, people generously offered money to help the Newfoundland musician replace the instruments While appreciative, Downey wasn't comfortable accepting donations, so along with some help from Emma Louise Chevarie, organizer of the Music Runs Through it series in Fredericton where they played, they came up with an idea to say thanks, help replace the guitars and fund a new album all at the same time. The online concert was free, but while it was streaming, Music Runs Through It held a pre-sale order campaign for Downey's next recording at gofundme.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC