Newfoundland musician Sherman Downey ...

Newfoundland musician Sherman Downey 'tours' his house on Facebook Live

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Labradorian

When Sherman Downey had two guitars stolen from his car following a performance in Fredericton, N.B. earlier this month, people generously offered money to help the Newfoundland musician replace the instruments While appreciative, Downey wasn't comfortable accepting donations, so along with some help from Emma Louise Chevarie, organizer of the Music Runs Through it series in Fredericton where they played, they came up with an idea to say thanks, help replace the guitars and fund a new album all at the same time. The online concert was free, but while it was streaming, Music Runs Through It held a pre-sale order campaign for Downey's next recording at gofundme.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... Apr 21 after the fact 1
News What's up Today (Jul '08) Apr 19 dlsanford 10
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es... Apr 9 how now brown cow 1
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo... Apr 6 April showers 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC