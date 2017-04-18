New Year gongs presented to North Devonians
Jacqueline Avery, from Appledore is presented with her British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon. Picture: Lucy Duval images Barrie Charlesworth from Braunton is presented with his British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Devon Gazette.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC